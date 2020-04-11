West Bengal to impose total lockdown in 10 Covid-19 hotspots including parts of Kolkata

india

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 12:00 IST

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government is set to impose a total lockdown in 10 Covid-19 hotspots in the state, news agency PTI reported.

The lockdown will also be imposed in parts of Kolkata, an official said.

This comes after the West Bengal government on Friday said that it had identified “9-10” coronavirus hotspots in the state, including one in Kolkata and another in Howrah.

The administration, however, refused to name any of the hotspots as “a matter of principle”.

“We have identified 9-10 hotspots. Complete lockdown will be maintained in these hotspots. The state will, however, ensure the supply of food and essential commodities for people living in these containment zones,” chief secretary Ravija Sinha said.

This comes on the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a tele-discussion with various chief ministers on the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country. A decision on the extension of the 21-day nationwide lockdown is likely to be taken during the meeting.

Odisha and Punjab have decided to extend the lockdown till April 30. Several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka, have called for lockdown enforcement beyond April 14.

Parts of Uttar Pradesh and three major cities in Madhya Pradesh have been completely sealed in the wake of the rising Covid-19 cases.

As many as 15 districts in Uttar Pradesh came under a strict lockdown from Thursday till April 15. Delhi administration has also sealed moe than 20 Covid-19 hotspots in the national capital to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, earlier this week, ordered three major cities - Indore, Ujjain and Bhopal - to be sealed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

As per the latest figures released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country have jumped to 7,447. The figure includes 6,565 active cases, 239 deaths and around 642 people who have recovered from the virus.