Covid-19 cases near 2,000 in Maharashtra, cross 900 in Delhi and Tamil Nadu: A statewise tally

india

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 10:58 IST

The Ministry of Health updated the total number of coronavirus cases in the country on Saturday to 7,447. The figure includes 6,565 active cases, 239 deaths and around 642 people who have recovered from the virus.

While Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu and Delhi have crossed the 900 mark, Maharashtra is now nearing to report 2,000 cases. Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of Covid-19 fatalities followed by Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

Here’s taking a look at the statewise breakup of coronavirus active cases, deaths and the number of patients who have cured or discharged.

Maharashtra

With 1574 Covid-19 active cases, Maharashtra has registered the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. The state has recorded 110 deaths so far while 188 patients have recovered.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country which now stand at a whopping 911. Tamil Nadu has seen 44 recoveries and 8 Covid-19 deaths.

Delhi

Delhi closely follows with the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. As many as 903 people have tested positive of coronavirus in the national capital. 13 people have died from the infection while 25 people have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan touched 553 on Saturday. The state has reported 3 fatalities. 21 patients have recovered from the infection.

Telangana

473 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from the state so far. 43 people have made a recovery from the virus while seven people have died from Covid-19.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has reported 435 positive cases of coronavirus. 33 people have died from Covid-19 here.

Uttar Pradesh

431 people have been infected from Covid-19 in the state. While 32 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 4 have died from the infection here.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has witnessed 363 positive Covid-19 patients and 7 cases of recovery. 6 people have died.

Kerala

With 364 coronavirus cases, Kerala is the fifth most coronavirus-affected state in the country. As per the latest data by the Ministry of Health, Kerala has witnessed two deaths due to Covid-19 while 123 people have successfully recovered.

Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state has registered 308 coronavirus cases and 31 recoveries so far. 19 people have died from the infection in the state.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 207 Covid-19 cases and 6 deaths. 31 people have been cured and discharged.

Jammu and Kashmir

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen the number of Covid-19 patients rising to 207. 4 people have died from the infection while 6 were cured.

Haryana and Punjab

The neighbouring states have 177 and 132 Covid-19 cases respectively. While 11 people have died in Punjab, Haryana has seen three deaths. 29 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Haryana, 5 in Punjab.

116 people have been affected by the Sars-CoV-2 virus in West Bengal. There have been 5 deaths and 16 recoveries in the state. Odisha has 48 Covid-19 positive patients, 2 have recovered while one person has died. In Bihar, 60 people have tested positive for coronavirus, one has died.

Assam has reported 29 Covid-19 cases, one person has recovered. Uttarakhand has 35 coronavirus patients, five patients have recovered from the infection. In Chandigarh, 18 people have contracted the Covid-19 disease and 7 have recovered. Andaman has recorded 11 coronavirus cases. Chhattisgarh has recorded 18 cases of coronavirus and 9 people have recovered.

Ladakh has 15 patients, 10 people have recovered. Goa has reported seven cases of Covid-19 disease, one patient has recovered. Himachal Pradesh has 28 cases, one patient has died and 6 have recovered. Pondicherry has reported five cases, one has recovered. Jharkhand has 14 Covid-19 cases, one patient has died.

Two coronavirus cases have been reported in Manipur, one has recovered.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Tripura.

Sikkim, Meghalaya and Nagaland have not reported any Covid-19 case yet.

India entered the 18th day of the 21-day coronavirus lockdown on Saturday which will end on April 14, if not extended.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.