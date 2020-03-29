‘You have sufficient funds for this, ensure no movement of migrant workers,’ Centre tells States

india

The central government on Sunday directed all State governments to ensure no movement of people within cities, on highways or across state borders during the lockdown.

“There has been movement of migrant workers in some parts of the country. Directions were issued that district and state borders should be effectively sealed. States were directed to ensure there is no movement of people across cities or on highways. Only movement of goods should be allowed. DMs and SPs should be made personally responsible for implementation of these directions which have been issued under the DM Act,” the directive read.

As per the order, the authorities have been directed to ensure all possible support and assistance to migrant workers at the place of their work along with their daily wages.

“It has been advised that adequate arrangements for food and shelter of poor and needy people including migrant laborers be made at the place of their work. Centre had yesterday issued orders for use of SDRF funds for this purpose. Sufficient funds are available with States in this head,” the release read.

Authorities were directed to ensure timely payment of wages to labourers at their place of work during the period of lockdown without any cut.

“House rent should not be demanded from the labourers for this period. Action should be taken against those who are asking labourers or students to vacate the premises,” the government directed read.

As per the directive, migrant workers and others who have violated the lockdown by travelling during this period will be required to get quarantined for at least 14 days at government facilities. Detailed instructions on monitoring of such persons during quarantine have been issued to States.