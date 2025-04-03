‘Corrected mistakes that Congress made in 2013’: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Waqf Bill

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday attacked Congress and said that the central government has corrected the mistakes that Congress made in 2013 in the name of appeasement politics. "We hope that in future, the poor will get the rights to their land," Giriraj Singh said.(File/Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)

"We have corrected the mistakes that Congress made in 2013 in the name of appeasement politics and have taken care of the poor and women... We hope that in future, the poor will get the rights to their land," Singh said.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill will provide benefits to poor Muslims.

"I am satisfied that a historic decision has been taken and the Waqf (Amendment) Bill has been passed...The Waqf (Amendment) Bill will provide benefits to the poor Muslims," Prasad said.

Earlier, the Lok Sabha passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 after a marathon and heated debate during which members of the INDIA bloc fiercely opposed the legislation while the BJP and its allies in strongly supported it, saying it will bring transparency and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards.

The bill was passed after amendments made by the opposition members were negatived. The House sat beyond midnight to pass the legislation.

Speaker Om Birla later announced the result of the division. "Subject to correction, Ayes 288, Noes 232. The majority is in favour of the proposal," he said.

The revised bill was brought by the government after incorporating recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee which examined the legislation which was introduced in August last year.

The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995. The Bill seeks to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India. It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records. (ANI)