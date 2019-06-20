Corrupt officials will be forced to retire, says Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said corrupt officials would be forced to take retirement as there was no place for them in his government.

The remark assumes significance as it comes in the wake of the Centre’s clean -up operation, as part of which over two dozen income tax department officials, accused of corruption, had faced action, ranging from forced retirement to dismissal from service. Reviewing the work of the administration department at the state secretariat, Adityanath said a list of corrupt officials should be prepared, their promotion stopped and they be asked to take retirement.

He asked the officers to ensure that payments of employees that have been pending for over four months are cleared.

About the e-office system, the CM said its implementation should be expedited. He said the e-office system should also be taken to the district level offices and arrangements should be made to preserve important documents of the secretariat.

