Costlier train tickets starting today. What are the new fares?

Train travel is set to get costlier starting today with the updated train fares set to kick in, following Indian Railways' nationwide fare hike. Photo for representation(PTI)

This is the second fare hike in less than six months. The last fare hike was in July this year and according to the railways ministry generated a revenue of ₹700 crore, news agency PTI said in a report.

Railway officials earlier said the increase in the prices will fetch ₹600 crores to the national transporter till March 31, 2026.

Here is all you need to know about the updated train fares

For Ordinary class (beyond 215 km), the fare will go up by 1 paise per km

For Mail/Express non-AC, the fare has been increased by 2 paise per km

For AC classes, the fares have gone up by 2 paise per km. For example, a passenger travelling 500 km in a non-AC coach will pay only Rs10 extra.

Following train fares remain unchanged

The railway ministry has said there will be no increase in the monthly season tickets of suburban trains.

Similarly, there will be no change in fares of travel up to 215 km in ordinary class of other trains.

Why the fare hike

In a statement, the railways said it has expanded its network and operations significantly over the last decade and thus requires greater manpower to cater to a higher level of operations and improved.

“Consequently, manpower cost has increased to Rs1,15,000 crore. Pension cost has increased to Rs60,000 crore. Total cost of operations has increased to ₹2,63,000 crore in 2024–25,” it said in a statement.

Railways said that the fare rationalisation was being done to meet this higher cost of manpower.

“Due to these efforts on safety and improved operations, Railways have been able to substantially improve safety. India has become the second-largest cargo-carrying railway in the world,” it said.