'Could have pocketed 3000 crore had...': Arvind Kejriwal attacks BJP in Haryana

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the BJP had him arrested because it wanted to project him as a thief. Addressing a political event in poll-bound Haryana, the former Delhi chief minister said had he been a thief, he could have pocketed ₹3,000 crore. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal addresses the crowd during a roadshow in support of party candidate Harpinder Singh.(PTI)

"What was my fault? My fault was being the chief minister of Delhi for 10 years, I set up good government schools for children of the poor. Earlier, there were power cuts for 7-8 hours in Delhi. But, now there is round-the-clock electricity. My fault was that I made electricity free in Delhi and Punjab," Kejriwal said.

He said no corrupt person can bring schemes like free tirath yatra for the elderly people.

Arvind Kejriwal said his government made electricity free in Delhi which involved a huge amount of money.

"Had I been a 'chor' (thief), I could have put ₹3,000 crore in my pocket," he said. "I set up good schools for children of the poor. It involved expenditure. Had I been corrupt, I could have put it in my pocket," he added.

Arvind Kejriwal had relinquished the chief ministerial post last week, days after being released on bail in the Delhi excise policy case. AAP leader Atishi took over as the Delhi chief minister.

Kejriwal said he had resigned because he was hurt by the corruption allegations against him. Seeking re-election, he said he wouldn't become the chief minister until exonerated by the “people's court”.

Arvind Kejriwal today said he was jailed because the BJP wanted to tarnish his image of honesty.

"They tried to break me mentally and physically in jail. They stopped my medicines. I am diabetic. I have been taking insulin for 10 years. They stopped my insulin. I do not know what they wanted to do with me," he said.

"They wanted to break my resolve. But they do not know that I hail from Haryana," he added.

He urged the people of Haryana to vote for him if they think he is an honest politician.

"If you feel that Kejriwal is honest then vote for me. If you give me a certificate of honesty, make me win, then I will sit in the chair of the chief minister," he added.

Voting for the Haryana assembly elections will take place on October 5. The results will be declared on October 8.

With inputs from PTI