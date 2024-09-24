‘Kejriwal’s slippers…’: Ex-AAP leader Prashant Bhushan's dig at Delhi CM Atishi

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan took a dig at Delhi chief minister Atishi saying that she might place Arvind Kejriwal’s slippers on the CM's chair and claim that the slippers are running the government. Atishi, newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Delhi takes the charge of the office at Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

Prashant Bhushan's response came after Atishi, who took charge as the eighth chief minister of the national capital, sat on a different chair leaving the seat used by her party chief Arvind Kejriwal vacant.

“She might as well keep Kejriwal’s slippers on the CM’s chair & say that the slippers are running the government!” wrote Prashant Bhushan in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

After taking charge, the newly appointed chief minister said just as Bharat placed Lord Ram's ‘khadaun’ (sandals) on the throne, she would lead the Delhi government for the next four months.

“I have taken charge as the chief minister of Delhi today and accepted this responsibility. My feelings today are the same as Bharat's when Lord Ram went into exile for 14 years and Bharat had to manage the governance of Ayodhya,” said Atishi.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva criticised Atishi's actions, saying, “This is a mockery of the Constitution. If she did not want to sit in the chair, why did she become the Chief Minister? Why did she take an oath? If she doesn’t occupy the chair, who will work for Delhi? Electricity bills are skyrocketing; who will pay for drinking water?”

He further urged Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders to stop ridiculing the Constitution, asserting that Atishi is disrespecting both constitutional norms and the position of the chief minister.

He further said that AAP leaders are preoccupied with cleaning Kejriwal's image. “They are determined to portray Kejriwal as an idealist and her as helpless. This is not a masterstroke; it is playing with the public,” Virendra Sachdeva added.