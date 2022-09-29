Home / India News / 'Could walk a thousand miles': Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo' moment with little girl

india news
Published on Sep 29, 2022 01:18 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday morning began the last phase of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala.

Rahul Gandhi with a little girl in Kerala.(@RahulGandhi)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has tweeted a picture of a little girl he met during the party's mass outreach programme Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is currently in its Kerala phase.

The caption of the photo - which catures the heartwarming moment between the girl and Rahul - reads: "Could walk a thousand miles for a moment like this.❤️"

On Wednesday, the party had shared videos of Gandhi leading the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and being greeted joyfully by a young girl.

"No caption needed. Only love," the party wrote as it tweeted the video.

The video showed the young girl bursting into tears after being allowed to join Gandhi on his march. Shedding tears of joy, she is comforted by him and he says, "Don't cry."

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Kerala on September 10 evening and traversed through the state for 18 days.

The 3,570 km and 150-day-long foot march started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With agency inputs)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

bharat jodo yatra rahul gandhi
