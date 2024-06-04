 Counting of votes will be done in 70 centres across Odisha tomorrow | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Counting of votes will be done in 70 centres across Odisha tomorrow

PTI |
Jun 04, 2024 01:19 AM IST

More than 67,000 ballot units, along with 1.47 lakh postal ballots for Lok Sabha elections and 1.46 lakh for assembly elections, will be tallied.

The Election Commission has made elaborate preparations for counting of votes for 21 the Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats in Odisha.

The Election Commission has made elaborate preparations for counting of votes for 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats in Odisha.(File photo)
The Election Commission has made elaborate preparations for counting of votes for 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats in Odisha.(File photo)

Counting will be held in 70 centres throughout the state starting at 8 am on Tuesday, officials said.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Download Now!

Over 2.5 crore voters exercised their franchise in the four-phase elections, with a turnout of 74.44 per cent, higher than the 73.09 per cent recorded in 2019, Odisha chief electoral officer Nikunja Bihari Dhal told a press conference here on Monday.

Of the total electors, 75.55 per cent women and 73.37 per cent men voted in this election.

More than 67,000 ballot units, along with 1.47 lakh postal ballots for Lok Sabha elections and 1.46 lakh for assembly elections, will be tallied across the 70 centres.

ALSO READ| BJP will form govt in Odisha, no alternative to PM Modi: BJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb

Counting halls have been air-conditioned due to the heatwave, with power generators on standby, CCTVs installed, and fire fighting teams stationed.

Adequate provisions for drinking water and ORS have also been made.

Each EVM counting table will have one counting supervisor, one counting assistant, and one micro observer, he added.

A total of 5,777 counting supervisors, 5,233 counting assistants, and 5,396 micro observers have been appointed. Additionally, the Election Commission has assigned 124 special observers to oversee the counting process.

Security measures have been intensified with 60 companies of central armed police force (CAPF) and Odisha armed police force deployed at counting centres, along with another 89 CAPF companies for maintaining law and order after the results are announced.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Counting of votes will be done in 70 centres across Odisha tomorrow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // // // //