BJP will form govt in Odisha, no alternative to PM Modi: BJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb

A day before the announcement of Lok Sabha poll results, former Tripura Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Biplab Kumar Deb said that BJP is set to form the government in Odisha adding that there is no alternative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country. BJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb (ANI)

"There is no alternative to Prime Minister Modi, he is the need of the country. BJP will form the state government in Odisha. As per my assessment in Lok Sabha, we won't get less than 17 seats. People are upset in Odisha due to the bad governance under CM Naveen Patnaik. People were angry as Odisha had everything people are going to Gujarat for labour," Biplab Kumar Deb told reporters.

In exit polls, the BJP is projected to win 18-20 seats in Odisha in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, while the ruling Biju Janata Dal may only win 0-2 seats, according to predictions by India Today-Axis My India exit poll. Besides, the Congress is likely to get 0-1 seat.

The exit polls further said that the BJP is expected to gather a 48 per cent vote share while the BJD is predicted to get a vote share of 42 per cent.

In the 2019 legislative assembly elections, Naveen Patnaik-led BJD posted a thumping victory winning 112 seats out of 147 in the state. Patnaik was sworn in as chief minister for a fifth consecutive time since 2000. The BJP won 23 and the Congress managed to win nine seats in 2019.