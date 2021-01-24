Countries seek doses of SII’s Covishiled after concerns over Chinese vaccine

Several countries that have been offered or purchased Chinese Covid-19 vaccines, including Brazil and Cambodia, have turned to India for supplies of the AstraZeneca vaccine amid questions about the efficacy of some Chinese jabs.

India is receiving numerous requests for vaccines, both as grant assistance and commercial supplies, and these have increased since New Delhi rolled out nearly five million doses of Covishield, the AstraZeneca vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India, for seven countries in the neighbourhood.

On Friday, India rolled out two million doses as commercial supplies to Brazil, where the question of opting between the AstraZeneca vaccine and Sinovac’s CoronaVac vaccine is at the heart of differences between President Jair Bolsonaro and several governors, including Sao Paulo governor João Doria, widely seen as Bolsonaro’s main rival for 2022 presidential race.

Indonesia, which has received three million doses of CoronaVac for its free vaccination drive, too is looking to acquire the AstraZeneca vaccine from India. Indonesia’s Indofarma company is in talks with the SII to procure Covishield. “Hopefully, this will be realised soon,” said a person aware of the discussions.

Former ambassador Rajiv Bhatia said: “If you look at it from the viewpoint of beneficiary countries, no single supplier can provide their entire need for vaccines and they are looking for more options...There is a clear preference for multiple options, and India is preferred option for beneficiary countries...”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON