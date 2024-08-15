Country, society & state govts need to take crimes against women seriously: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the state governments to take crimes against women seriously and ensure prompt punishment for the culprits. PM Modi said the action against perpetrators of crime against women need to be publicised so that it acts as a deterrent. (PTI photo)

The development comes at a time when there is nationwide outrage over the rape and murder of a Doctor in Kolkata.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on 78th Independence Day, PM Modi said the action against perpetrators of crime against women need to be publicised so that it acts as a deterrent.

“We will have to think seriously about the atrocities against women – there is outrage in the country, and I can feel this outrage. The country, society and state governments need to take crimes against women seriously. There should be quick investigation and punishment for the guilty should be prompt without any delay so that they is confidence in society,” he said in an apparent reference to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident in Kolkata, which is now being investigated by a 25-member special team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Emphasising that there is a need to instil the fear of punishment in those involved in such crimes, the PM said “When such incidents happen, it is discussed at length but when the perpetrators are brought to the books, there is very little discussion. We need to speak about the punishments so that those who commit these offences fully understand the serious consequences, including severe penalties such as hanging”.

The body of a postgraduate trainee, who was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the state-run RG Kar hospital, was found on Friday morning. A civic volunteer, Sanjay Roy, was arrested in connection with this on Saturday.

The case snowballed into a major issue across the country with junior doctors and interns across West Bengal resorting to cease work, protesting the incident and demanding adequate protection for hospital staff.

On Wednesday, a 25-member CBI team headed by additional director Sampat Meena reached Kolkata to investigate the rape and murder of doctor.

The team, officials said, will remain stationed in Kolkata till the case is completely solved. The team is comprised of five forensic experts and AIIMS doctors.