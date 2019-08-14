Couple held for Karnal murder, robbery

india

With the arrest of a couple, police on Wednesday claimed to have solved the case involving the murder a 27-year-old man in Karnal’s Chaudhary Colony three days ago.

Balkishan of Garhi Birbal was found murdered with multiple injuries on Sunday evening.

The accused have been identified as Vishal Sandhu and his wife Anjali Sandhu alias Meenu, residents of Kheri Mann Singh village of the district.

Karnal DSP Virender Saini said the two are addicts and they committed the crime to buy drugs.

He said when Balkishan was returning home after dropping his brother at the railway station on Sunday night, Anjali asked for a lift from him, the DSP said. Vishal, who was also hiding nearby, asked Balkishan to hand over money and other valuables at knifepoint. When Balkishan resisted, he stabbed him and fled with his wallet, a mobile phone and his bike, the official said.

The bike, knife and mobile phone were recovered from the accused, he added.

The police traced the couple as they tried to make payment from the debit card and Paytm app from the mobile phone of the deceased, the DSP added.

It is Anjali’s third marriage and she has a son from her second marriage, the police said, adding that Vishal has been disowned by his family.

The police said the two will be produced in court demanding their remand to find out whether they were involved in other crimes.

