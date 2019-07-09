Couple on bike tried to cross a bridge at Navi Mumbai’s Panvel, washed away

A couple was washed away while crossing a bridge on a bike above Gadi river at Panvel on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Umroli village along Matheran road, around 15 kilometers from Panvel city around 7.30 am.

The missing couple has been identified as Aditya Amre, 30, and Sarika Amre, 28.

The police said that the river was swollen because of incessant rains in that area over the past few days. The bridge was not very high and it had no railings. The river water was flowing above the bridge.

“As the couple was crossing the bridge, the water level of the river increased all of a sudden and the strong current washed away the couple with the bike,” said a police officer from Panvel taluka police station.

The local residents then raised an alarm and informed the police and the fire brigade officials about it.

“The fire brigade officials are now searching for the missing couple in the river. An NDRF from Khopoli has also been called in,” the official said.

“We have learnt that the couple was not local residents of that area. They were staying in a rented house in the village over the past few months,” he further said.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 14:48 IST