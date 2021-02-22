Couple poses with state chopper in pre-wedding shoot; 1 suspended
A driver in the Chhattisgarh civil aviation department was suspended after photographs of a pre-wedding photo shoot featuring a couple posing with a state chopper went viral on social media on Monday.
The groom was a friend of the driver who arranged the photo shoot in the state hangar.
Driver Yogeshwar Sai was suspended for violating the safety norms of state hangar and shunted to directorate of aviation Nava Raipur.
Police said that the couple was from Jashpur district and got photographed at the state hangar with the state chopper “AW 109 Power Elite” at Police lines, Raipur, last month.
A senior police official said that the photos were first shared on Facebook.
“The pre-wedding shoot of the couple took place on January 20. A driver of the state aviation department took the couple inside the hangar and told the guard that they have got permission. Since the guard knew the driver, he did not object and the photographs were taken,” said Raipur Superintendent of Police Ajay Yadav, adding a probe has been ordered.
“Additional Superintendent of Police (Raipur Rural) will investigate the whole issue and report within a week,” said the SP.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IT dept finds undisclosed income of ₹450 cr of MP Cong lawmaker’s company
- Congress MLA Nilay Daga and his brother own a soya products group in Betul.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget set aside for boosting domestic defence buys: PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Sonar Bangla, PM Modi calls for Ashol Paribarton in poll-bound Bengal
- Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee skipped an official function attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Number of Covid-19 cases dip in Mumbai, zero death recorded; Maha tally down too
- In a major relief, Mumbai did not register any fatality due to Covid-19 today, the health department update showed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Couple poses with state chopper in pre-wedding shoot; 1 suspended
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RS bypolls: BJP wins both seats from Gujarat, 1 of them held by Ahmed Patel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi leads tractor rally against farm laws in Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayodhya's 'Maryada Purushottam Sriram airport' gets ₹101 crore in budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah reviews Covid-19 situation as some states report spike in cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Use cow-dung CNG to get cheap energy': National cow commission
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When crowds gather, governments get changed: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nepal opens border for Indians, registration and Covid-19 report must for entry
- The border was sealed from both the side in March but India had provided some relaxation to the Nepalese to cross the border.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi explains how 3 farm laws will hurt agriculture sector
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Can’t afford Mumbai rent, says Varavara Rao’s family on court’s bail condition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha: 22 years after gangrape case, last of the 3 accused arrested from Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox