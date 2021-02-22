Couple poses with state chopper in pre-wedding shoot; 1 suspended

A driver in the Chhattisgarh civil aviation department was suspended after photographs of a pre-wedding photo shoot featuring a couple posing with a state chopper went viral on social media on Monday.

The groom was a friend of the driver who arranged the photo shoot in the state hangar.

Driver Yogeshwar Sai was suspended for violating the safety norms of state hangar and shunted to directorate of aviation Nava Raipur.

Police said that the couple was from Jashpur district and got photographed at the state hangar with the state chopper “AW 109 Power Elite” at Police lines, Raipur, last month.

A senior police official said that the photos were first shared on Facebook.

“The pre-wedding shoot of the couple took place on January 20. A driver of the state aviation department took the couple inside the hangar and told the guard that they have got permission. Since the guard knew the driver, he did not object and the photographs were taken,” said Raipur Superintendent of Police Ajay Yadav, adding a probe has been ordered.

“Additional Superintendent of Police (Raipur Rural) will investigate the whole issue and report within a week,” said the SP.