Couple, who had ‘intercaste marriage’, killed

A 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl belonging to different castes were murdered, allegedly by the girl’s family, in a village in the Kagarol area of Agra on Wednesday, police said. The bodies, found on a farm on Thursday morning, bore injuries caused by blunt weapons.

“The girl’s parents have been arrested while her sister has been detained for questioning. We are looking for the girl’s brother, who is absconding,” Agra’s senior superintendent of police Joginder Kumar said.

Both were residents of Kheragarh village of Agra but their bodies were found on a farm in an area bordering Kagarol and Kheragarh.

Kumar said Kheragarh police lodged an FIR under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC on a complaint by the murdered man’s uncle, who alleged that the couple had been killed by the girl’s family, which didn’t approve of their relationship. “The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigations are on,” he said.

Additional SP of the Kheragarh circle, Vir Singh, said: “The girl had injury marks on her neck and the man had injuries on his face and neck. Preliminary investigation suggests that the couple had chosen to meet in the field. The girl’s family searched for her and after finding her with him, they killed both of them.” Singh said the villagers claimed that the man and the girl had known each other for last three years and had even got married. “Villagers claimed that the girl had gone missing some time ago but later returned with the boy. This led to enmity between the two families. We are yet to verify this,” he added. The boy’s uncle alleged that his nephew had been sleeping in the house on Wednesday night when he received a phone call from the girl’s cousin, after which he left the house.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 00:07 IST