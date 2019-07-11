Court allows Pehlu Khan lynching case to be reopened

The Rajasthan police would reinvestigate the cow smuggling case against three people including two sons of Pehlu Khan, the 55-year-old dairy farmer who was lynched in 2017 for allegedly transporting bovines illegally, after a local court in Alwar’s Behror on Thursday gave them the go-ahead for it.

Inspector general (Jaipur range) S Sengathir said they had filed an application on July 5 in the court of additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) in Behror seeking permission to reinvestigate the case.

“Pehlu Khan’s family raised some valid objections after we filed the charge sheet [in the case] against the three. We moved the application in the ACJM court to seek permission to reinvestigate the case in light of the objections.”

Pehlu Khan’s sons, Irshad, 25 and Arif, 22, also moved an application in the court on July 5 pointing out that the police investigation ignored certain facts in the case.

HT has a copy of the application in which the two said they bought cattle from Jaipur’s weekly cattle market for their dairy. “We gave police medical certificates that proved that the cattle were milch cows but police ignored that during its investigation,” the application said.

Irshad had earlier said that they had expected justice from the Congress government in Rajasthan and not a charge sheet.

