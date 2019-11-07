e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 07, 2019

Court grants bail to Honeypreet in Dera violence case

On Saturday, the court of additional district and sessions judge Sanjay Sandhir had dropped sedition charges against Honeypreet Insan and 39 other Dera followers in the main first information report (FIR) that pertained to the arson that followed the self-styed godman’s conviction.

india Updated: Nov 07, 2019 03:57 IST
Yuvraj Kaushal
Yuvraj Kaushal
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
Honeypreet Insan granted regular bail.
Honeypreet Insan granted regular bail.(PTI Photo)
         

The court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Rohit Watts granted regular bail on Wednesday to Honeypreet Insan, the adopted daughter of jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Honeypreet Insan was the main accused in a case pertaining to violence that broke out in Haryana’s Panchkula in August 2017 following Ram Rahim Singh’s conviction on rape charges.

On Saturday, the court of additional district and sessions judge Sanjay Sandhir had dropped sedition charges against Honeypreet Insan and 39 other Dera followers in the main first information report (FIR) that pertained to the arson that followed the self-styed godman’s conviction. It was the sixth case in which sedition charges were dropped.

The state government did not give its prosecution sanction (mandatory to add these charges) in four of these six cases.

Honeypreet Insan’s counsel Dhruv Gupta said: “The bail application was moved on the ground that as the sessions court had dropped sedition charges against her, now only bailable offences were there and it is right of every accused to seek bail.”

Another defence counsel, Raj Singh Chauhan, said: “The bail was granted on two surety bonds of Rs 1 lakh each. The remaining five accused who are in jail will also move their bail applications in the court on Thursday.”

She had been in judicial custody at the Ambala central jail since October 2017. On Wednesday evening, she left the jail in a white Toyota Fortuner.

The Dera chief’s conviction triggered arson and violence across Haryana that claimed 36 lives and left 250 people injured.

tags
top news
Ahead of Kartarpur corridor ceremony, India flags terror threat concern with Pak
Ahead of Kartarpur corridor ceremony, India flags terror threat concern with Pak
You’re letting people die: SC to states on pollution
You’re letting people die: SC to states on pollution
Pawar rules out support to Sena; BJP meets guv today
Pawar rules out support to Sena; BJP meets guv today
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
Woman called by jail warden to see ‘ailing’ husband, then gang- raped
Woman called by jail warden to see ‘ailing’ husband, then gang- raped
For All Mankind review: One small step for TV, one giant leap for Apple
For All Mankind review: One small step for TV, one giant leap for Apple
Ashwin and Kings XI Punjab have decided to part ways amicably: Ness Wadia
Ashwin and Kings XI Punjab have decided to part ways amicably: Ness Wadia
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
trending topics
Ayodhya VerdictSara Ali KhanIBPS SO RecruitmentAlia BhattSSC MTS Result 2019Devendra FadnavisPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneLaal Singh ChaddhaIndia vs Bangladesh

don't miss

latest news

India News