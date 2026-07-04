Court orders FIR against 2 Delhi University professors, another over fake teaching job scam

A Delhi court has ordered the city police to lodge a case against three people, including two Delhi University assistant professors, for allegedly forging documents and cheating a woman on the pretext of providing her a teaching job in the university.

The order passed on July 1 by Judicial Magistrate First Class Gaurav Katariya of Rohini Courts, the judge said that an investigation was necessary to ascertain whether any similar victims exist. (File Photo)

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In an order passed on July 1 by Judicial Magistrate First Class Gaurav Katariya of Rohini Courts, the judge said that an investigation was necessary to ascertain whether any similar victims exist.

Woman claims she paid ₹ 1 lakh for publications

The FIR came on an application moved by a 28-year-old woman, a former an assistant professor DU’s Bharti College, the woman alleged that she came into contact with two assistant professors at DU who convinced her to shell out ₹1 lakh for the publication of research articles, claiming that it was a prerequisite for securing the job.

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{{^usCountry}} The complainant claimed that she was selected as an assistant professor on November 23, 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complainant claimed that she was selected as an assistant professor on November 23, 2023. {{/usCountry}}

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However, things took a turn when, on August 8, 2024, the college principal told her that an RTI enquiry into her published research articles had allegedly found them to be fake. Subsequently, she was terminated from her job.