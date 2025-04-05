In a twist to a murder case, a Mysuru sessions court has ordered an inquiry after a 45-year-old man spent nearly two years in judicial custody for allegedly killing his wife (38), who has now appeared in court alive, according to the man’s lawyer. The court has directed the police to investigate the handling of the case and submit a report by April 17. Court orders probe after murder victim found alive

Speaking to reporters, the man’s lawyer, Pandu Poojari, explained that when his client’s wife went missing in 2020, a complaint had been filed with the Kushalnagar Rural Police Station. Around the same time, police found an unidentified decomposed body in Bettadapura and, following a public notice, claimed it matched the missing woman.

“My client was arrested and charged before DNA test results were available,” Poojari said. “Police relied on a statement from the mother-in-law and filed the charge sheet prematurely. Bail was denied multiple times, and my client was in jail for two years before the high court granted bail.”

The man was arrested in July 2021 after police from Bettadapura station, Piriyapatna taluk, identified a decomposed body found in November 2020 as his missing wife’s. The identification led to his arrest on charges of murder, destruction of evidence, and cruelty, under Sections 302, 201, and 498A of the Indian Penal Code.

After securing bail, the man provided new information suggesting that his wife was alive and living with another man. Poojari said the court initially dismissed this claim. However, witness testimony began to corroborate his statement, and a DNA test ultimately confirmed the body found in 2020 was not his wife’s.

According to the lawyer, a crucial breakthrough came on April 1, when a witness spotted the missing woman in Madikeri and informed the legal team. She was handed over to local police and later transferred to the Kushalnagar police station. She was then produced before the court, where she admitted she had been living with another man as his wife.

Following her statement, the court directed the superintendent of police to appear and take the matter seriously, mandating a detailed investigation.

Poojari said, “It has taken four years since the start of the investigation to arrive at the truth. My client has lost two years of his life to a wrongful arrest. He must be compensated, and those responsible for the false case must be held accountable.”

The man’s father echoed the demand for justice. “My daughter-in-law left home and disappeared. Despite searching, we couldn’t find her, and yet my son was arrested and jailed. He’s suffered immensely. The officers responsible must be punished,” he said.

Mysuru SP N Vishnuvardhana confirmed the court’s directive and said the case was under review. “I am investigating the matter regarding lapses by the then officer of Bettadapura police. A report will be submitted by April 17,” he told Hindustan Times.