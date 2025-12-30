Search
Tue, Dec 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Court quashes sexual harassment charge against HD Revanna

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Published on: Dec 30, 2025 04:40 am IST

A Bengaluru court cited delayed complaint registration as the reason. The case involves allegations under IPC Section 354A related to sexual harassment.

A Bengaluru court on Monday declined to take cognisance of the sexual harassment charge against Janata Dal (Secular) MLA HD Revanna, who is the father of convicted rapist and former MP Prajwal Revanna.

Revanna is charged against section 354A of the IPC that covers sexual harassment, including unwelcome physical contact, requests for sexual favours, showing pornography against a woman’s will, or making sexually coloured remarks.(PTI)
Revanna is charged against section 354A of the IPC that covers sexual harassment, including unwelcome physical contact, requests for sexual favours, showing pornography against a woman’s will, or making sexually coloured remarks.(PTI)

The 42nd Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) court in Bengaluru refused to take cognisance of the offence under Section 354A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), citing an inordinate delay in the registration of the complaint.

Earlier, in response to a petition by Revanna requesting quashing of the charges against him, the state high court quashed a charge under IPC Section 354 (outraging a woman’s modesty) and remanded the case back to the trial court to examine the legal validity of the sexual harassment charge. “The trial court was subsequently required to examine whether the charge under Section 354A could proceed. After hearing arguments and examining the case records, the 42nd ACJM court declined to take cognisance of the offence,” said C.V. Nagesh, Revanna’s advocate.

The case originated from a complaint filed by a woman from Holenarasipur in Hassan district.

Section 354A of the IPC covers sexual harassment, including unwelcome physical contact, requests for sexual favours, showing pornography against a woman’s will, or making sexually coloured remarks.

Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Court quashes sexual harassment charge against HD Revanna
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On