Hang Prajwal if he has committed ‘wrongs’, says HD Revanna; calls Karnataka DGP ‘nalayak’

Janata Dal (Secular) legislator HD Revanna said on Tuesday that his son, ex-Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna, who is in jail for alleged sexual abuse of women, should be ‘hanged’ if the latter has committed ‘wrongs.’ JDS MLA HD Revanna (File Photo/AFP)

“If my son has committed wrongs, let him be hanged. I won't say no. I have not come here to defend things or have a discussion. I have been a lawmaker for 25 years. I have spent 40 years in political life," Revanna, son of JD(S) patriarch and former prime minister HD Devegowda, told the Karnataka legislative assembly.

The politician, 66, who is on bail in a kidnapping case linked to the case against Prajwal, also targeted Alok Mohan, the southern state's police chief, stating that the officer was ‘unfit’ to hold such a senior post.

“Against me, a woman is brought to the office of the Director General (of Police) and he gets the complaint filed. He is ‘nalayak’ and unfit to be DGP. This is a shameless government,” Revanna, who represents the Holenarasipur assembly segment, remarked.

His outburst came after Leader of the Opposition, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) R Ashoka, drew a comparison between the manner in which Special Investigation Teams (SIT) are probing the case against Prajwal, and the alleged financial irregularities in a the state-run Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.

Revanna's reaction prompted intervention from chief minister Siddaramaiah, who suggested that Deputy Speaker Ramappa Lamani, who was in the chair, expunge the comments.

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar also intervened, saying that the JD(S) leader must give a notice if he wants a discussion on the ‘injustice’ against him.

Suraj, the older son of HD Revanna and nephew of Union minister and former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, is also in jail. He is accused of sexually assaulting a male worker of the party.

(with PTI inputs)