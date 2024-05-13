Bengaluru court grants conditional bail to HD Revanna in kidnapping case

A Bengaluru court on Monday granted conditional bail to Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Revanna in kidnapping case linked to sexual abuse charges against son Prajwal.



The bail was granted days after the former Karnataka minister was sent to judicial custody till May 14 in the case related to the kidnapping of a woman. The court asked him to furnish ₹5 lakh personal bond and cooperate with the investigation among other conditions.



HD Revanna, the son of former prime minister and JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda, was booked for the purported abduction of a woman on April 29, as per a complaint filed by her son.



The Karnataka government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case following a complaint by the State Commission for Women chairperson Nagalakshmi Chowdhary. The JD(S) leadership has suspended Prajwal from the party.

Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of Deve Gowda, is facing charges of sexually abusing several women. The scandal has raised a political storm with the ruling Congress and BJP-JD(S) engaged in a slugfest. Prajwal is said to have flown abroad on April 27, a day after the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka was held.

He was BJP-JD(S) alliance's joint candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha segment, which went to polls in the first phase.



On Sunday, the Karnataka SIT arrested two persons in connection with the leak and circulation of explicit videos involving the Hassan MP, PTI reported.

Two persons -- Chetan and Likith Gowda -- were arrested in Hassan, and they are reportedly associated with the BJP in the district, police officials said. Officials recorded their statements and the spot 'mahazar' was done at their residences in Yelagunda and Shravanabelagola respectively.



Pen-drives containing the alleged explicit videos involving Prajwal Revanna, who was also BJP-JD(S) joint candidate from Hassan, were circulated in the district, a few days ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha polls.



