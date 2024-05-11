What is stopping govt from cancelling Revanna's diplomatic passport, asks Jairam Ramesh

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Saturday asked the government what is stopping it from cancelling the diplomatic passport of suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is accused of sexual abuse. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (ANI file )

The 33-year-old Hassan MP reportedly flew to Germany soon after the Karnataka State Commission for Women chairperson Nagalakshmi Chowdhary wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to order a probe into the sexual allegations against him after scores of explicit videos and pictures went viral on social media.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

READ | 'No need to hand over Prajwal Revanna's case to CBI,' says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

In a post on X, Ramesh questioned how Prajwal was allowed to escape.

"What is stopping the PM from having the diplomatic passport to Prajwal Revanna cancelled? How and why was he allowed to flee the country like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Mehul Choksi were?" the Congress leader asked.

Prajwal, the grandson of Janata Dal (Secular) patriarch and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, has been accused of sexual assault after several videos allegedly featuring him with multiple women surfaced.

READ | Karnataka: Who is Devaraje Gowda, BJP leader arrested amid Prajwal Revanna sex scandal?

He is the NDA candidate from the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on April 26. The JD(S) had formed an alliance with the BJP in 2023.

On Friday, one more rape case was registered against Prajwal, taking the number of cases pertaining to the alleged sexual abuse of several women to three, police sources said.

The FIR was registered against Prajwal on May 8 in Bengaluru, according to sources in the Special Investigation Team which was constituted for a probe after a huge cache of explicit videos allegedly showing the Hassan MP sexually abusing several women became public.

The first FIR pertains to molestation of his cook in Holenarasipura in Hassan. Prajwal's father and Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna is also an accused in the case. The second case pertains to raping a JD(S) worker at gunpoint.

READ | Prajwal Revanna case: BJP leader Devaraje Gowda arrested

H D Revanna is currently lodged in the Central Jail at Parappara Agrahara in Bengaluru under judicial custody after a 20-year-old youth alleged that Revanna and his aide kidnapped his mother. The youth said his mother had figured in one of the videos where she was allegedly tied and raped by Prajwal.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on May 2 said that Prajwal travelled to Germany on a diplomatic passport and did not seek political clearance for the trip.

A Blue Corner notice of the Interpol seeking information on his whereabouts has also been issued against the Hassan MP.