Karnataka: Who is Devaraje Gowda, BJP leader arrested amid Prajwal Revanna sex scandal?

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Advocate G Devaraje Gowda, was arrested on Friday in connection with the Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna's sexual tapes case. BJP leader G Devaraje Gowda(File)

Gowda was arrested for allegedly leaking the explicit video in a pen drive. He was caught at Gulihal toll gate in Chitradurga district after a tip-off from the Hassan Police, who wanted his presence for the case.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read here: Prajwal Revanna case: BJP leader Devaraje Gowda arrested

Who is Devaraje Gowda?

A BJP leader and advocate by profession, Gowda had claimed that he alerted the BJP leadership last year about Prajwal Revanna's alleged sexual abuse of several women and cautioned the saffron party. However, the BJP state president said that Gowda's claim of sending a letter on the videos to him was patently false.

Revanna is the grandson of former prime minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda, and is the BJP-JD(S) Lok Sabha poll candidate from Hassan. The BJP entered into an alliance with the JD(S) for the ongoing general elections.

Gowda had contested the 2023 Karnataka assembly election against Prajwal's father and Holenarasipura MLA HD Revanna.

Molestation case against Gowda:

An FIR has been lodged against the BJP leader for sexual harassment in Hassan's Holenarasipura town over the complaint of a woman who alleged that she was physically harassed and threatened by Gowda and others.

Read here: Devaraje Gowda's claim of sending a letter on videos is false: BJP's Vijayendra Yediyurappa

Gowda has been booked under sections 354 (A), 354C, 448, 504, 506, 34 of the IPC and 66(E) of the Information Technology Act, 2008 for the offences including, assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage modesty, sexual harassment, voyeurism, house trespass, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace and criminal intimidation.

As per the police FIR, it was filed on April 1 for the offence that took place on February 4 at the victim's house in Holenarasipura. The FIR has named three others in the case apart from Deveraje Gowda.

Prajwal Revanna case

The Prajwal Revanna case is being probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police. Three FIRs have been registered against him, with charges such as rape, molestation, intimidation, blackmailing, and issuing threats.

Read here: Third rape case against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna after fresh complaint

The MP is absconding and a 'blue corner' notice has been issued against him by the Interpol.

(With inputs from agencies)