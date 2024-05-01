Amidst the alleged involvement of JD(S) leader and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna in the 'obscene videos' case, BJP's State President and MLA from Shikaripura Assembly Constituency, Karnataka, Vijayendra Yediyurappa has said that BJP leader and Lawyer Devaraje Gowda's claim of sending a letter on the videos to him is patently false. Devaraje Gowda's claim of sending a letter on videos is false: BJP's Vijayendra Yediyurappa(ANI)

Taking to his official X handle, Vijayendra Yediyurappa also claimed that he didn't have any information about the videos.

"Lawyer Devaraje Gowda's claim of sending me a letter on the videos is patently false. No such letter has reached me nor did I have any knowledge of the videos," Yediyurappa tweeted.

He also said that Katnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar knew about the videos but waited for the elections to expose them to the public. "Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar has admitted to knowing about the videos for months but waited to get closer to the elections to make them public. If he had known about the videos, why didn't the Congress government order investigations immediately? Why wait till the elections?"

He added further, "And, why take to the streets now when it is your government in the state and you have the power to order an investigation and take action? Why this drama? The Congress government must answer to the people."

Earlier, while speaking with ANI on JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna's 'obscene video' case, BJP leader and Lawyer Devaraje Gowda had said, "I wrote a letter to our president (Karnataka BJP President Vijayendra Yediyurappa) about the video and gave it to the office, but as he said, the letter had not reached him either... I wrote in the letter that there is no problem in allying with JD(S) but there are serious allegations on him (Prajwal Revanna) of sexual harassment... Karthik, the driver of Prajwal Revanna came to me and said that he was being harassed. He (Karthik) said that he (Prajwal Revanna) has several obscene videos... I asked the driver if he had given this video to anyone... Karthik said that he had given the obscene videos to the Congress president... This pen drive will create problems, thinking about this I wrote a letter to the party... This is a communication gap and he got the ticket... Also, it was not the mistake of the BJP as they (JD(S) despite having the intelligence report gave him the ticket."

Meanwhile, Prajwal Revanna has been suspended from the Janata Dal (Secular) over his alleged involvement in the 'obscene videos' case.

A decision in this regard was taken at the party's core committee meeting on Tuesday. The committee recommended the suspension of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing an SIT probe in connection with an alleged obscene video case.

Revanna is the grandson of party supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. Prajwal Revanna was booked in an alleged sexual harassment case on April 28 following complaints by his former housekeeper.

The case has been registered under sections 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the IPC on charges of sexual harassment, intimidation, and outraging the dignity of a woman.

The Karnataka government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged obscene video case against MP Revanna. The SIT, headed by IPS officer Vijay Kumar Singh, and including DG CID Suman D Pennekar and IPS officer Seema Latkar, have started the investigation into the case.