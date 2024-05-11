 Prajwal Revanna case: BJP leader Devaraje Gowda arrested | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Prajwal Revanna case: BJP leader Devaraje Gowda arrested

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 11, 2024 06:12 AM IST

Devaraje Gowda allegedly leaked explicit videos that purportedly show Prajwal, who was suspended by the JD(S) after the clips surfaced.

BJP leader Devaraje Gowda was arrested on Friday night in connection with an explicit video purportedly showing now-suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna.

Prajwal Revanna (PTI)
Prajwal Revanna (PTI)

According to police, Devaraje Gowda, an advocate, was arrested for allegedly leaking the video. He was caught at Gulihal toll gate in Chitradurga district after a tip-off from the Hassan Police, who wanted his presence for the case.

The video is among thousands such clips that purportedly show Prajwal, who left for Germany on April 26, hours after polling ended in Hassan in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The 33-year-old politician is Hassan's sitting Lok Sabha representative and contested the seat again. His grandfather is former Prime Minister of India and JD(S) patriarch, HD Deve Gowda, while his uncle HD Kumaraswamy is Karnataka's ex-chief minister. HD Revanna, his father, is a JD(S) MLA.

The Deve Gowda-led party is in alliance with the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka. Under the seat-sharing agreement, the JD(S) got three of the state's 28 parliamentary constituencies – Hassan, Kolar, Mandya – while the remaining 25 went to the saffron party.

Devaraje Gowda, the arrested BJP leader, previously claimed that he had informed the party's state leadership about the videos months before the clips eventually surfaced. In response, BY Vijayendra, the Karnataka BJP chief, denied having any knowledge about the videos.

Devaraje Gowda is accused of leaking the videos, a charge he has categorically rejected.

The Prajwal Revanna case is being probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police. Three FIRs have been registered against him, with charges such as rape, molestation, intimidation, blackmailing, and issuing threats.

The ruling Congress party has repeatedly accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of “allowing” Prajwal to leave India, and questioned them for going ahead with the JD(S) alliance despite being “aware” of Prajwal's “actions.”

(With PTI inputs)

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 11, 2024
