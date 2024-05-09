Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday accused former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy of orchestrating a scheme to circulate thousands of pen drives containing explicit videos purportedly involving Kumaraswamy’s nephew, Prajwal Revanna, who has been booked in connection with the sexual assault cases. Political tussle over Prajwal sexual abuse case continues

This accusation comes in the backdrop of Kumaraswamy’s claim that 25,000 pen drives featuring videos of women being sexually abused, allegedly by his nephew, were circulated across Karnataka ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Kumaraswamy further accused chief minister Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar of “conspiring in this matter”.

DK Shivakumar said HD Kumaraswamy was the “lead, director and producer of the story”. He claimed HD Kumaraswamy knew about the pen drives. He said finishing people’s political careers and blackmailing others were Kumaraswamy’s job.

“Kumaraswamy knows about the pen drive (containing explicit video clips) matter completely. A lawyer (Devaraje Gowda) and others are speaking. Kumaranna (Kumaraswamy) wants my resignation, it seems there is competition for the Vokkaliga leadership. Let me give resignation, as he wants it,” Shivakumar said sarcastically.

“Finishing (politically) one after the other is his (Kumaraswamy) job. Blackmailing, (Kumaraswamy is) the king of blackmail...he is threatening everyone, officers, politicians… Let him do it, there is time to discuss all this, let’s discuss it in the assembly,” he added.

The controversy revolves around Prajwal Revanna, who is accused of recording sexually explicit videos. Prajwal’s father, HD Revanna, has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a woman linked to the sexual abuse case.

Meanwhile, JD(S) second-in-command H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday launched a tirade against Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara asking him why the police did not act on a complaint against a man, who allegedly said explicit videos allegedly linked to Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna will be released.

“It is now in public domain that Naveen Gowda on April 21 night at 8 pm announced releasing explicit videos on WhatsApp ‘in the next few seconds’. I want to ask Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara. What is the role of SIT (Special Investigation Team)?” he asked while talking to reporters.

Alleged explicit videos of sexual abuse involving Prajwal -- Kumaraswamy’s nephew -- started making the rounds ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka on April 26.The chairperson of Karnataka State Commission for Women Chairperson Dr Nagalakshmi Chaudhary wrote to chief minister Siddaramaiah and state police chief Alok Mohan seeking a probe into the videos that are in circulation in Hassan, following which the Congress government formed the SIT on April 28 to investigate the case.

Kumaraswamy also sought to know why the ‘kidnapped’ woman has not been produced before a court yet. He said: “Till now the SIT has not arrested Naveen Gowda. They have not even issued summons to him. Why are you suppressing all these things? It’s been a fortnight since the videos were made public. Who is he and whom is he seen in photographs?”

Prajwal is “absconding” and a blue corner notice has been issued by the Interpol, according to police.

Kumaraswamy said he has no clue about his nephew’s whereabouts. “If you ask me, what can I answer you? I don’t know. When I am not in his contact.... I am telling you very clearly. I don’t have any relations with him. He has his own dealings.”.

Kumaraswamy claimed that the police projected that the ‘kidnapped woman’ was rescued from a farmhouse but, according to him, she was staying at her relative’s house. “Why the rescued woman has not been produced before a judge? Why have the 12 members of her family been given royal treatment at Kumarakrupa Guest House?” he wondered.

(With inputs from PTI)