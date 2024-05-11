'No need to hand over Prajwal Revanna's case to CBI,' says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed confidence that the police will conduct a legal investigation into the Prajwal Revanna case and that there is no need to transfer the case to the central bureau of investigation. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. (ANI)

Responding to the media's questions about Kumaraswamy's request to the Governor to hand over the Prajwal Revanna case to the CBI, the Chief Minister said, "I have confidence in our police. There is no need to hand over Prajwal Revanna's case to CBI."

"Has the BJP ever handed over a single case to the CBI? Earlier during the Congress government D K Ravi case, the lottery case, the allegation against Minister K J George, and Paresh Mesta cases were handed over to CBI," adding to which the CM questioned whether anyone had been punished in these cases.

In the past BJP itself has described CBI as Corruption Bureau of Investigation. Devegowda said that CBI is a Chor Bachao organisation. The CM questioned, "Do they trust CBI now? I have faith in CBI. However, we have faith in our police."

He also explained that a special investigation team has also been formed for this issue."Our government does not interfere in legal proceedings and investigations. We believe that the team is doing things appropriately. We have never advised them to work against the law. There is no need for an investigation at the international level. We have to trust our police. Is it not our police who investigate all criminal cases? Haven't we formed a special investigation team?" the CM added.

The Chief Minister made it clear that neither he nor DK Shivakumar was involved in this case, adding to which, he said, "We have confidence that the truth will come out."

Responding to the allegation of political interference in Revanna's arrest, the Chief Minister said, "If there is no truth in the allegation against him, why did he seek anticipatory bail?" He also questioned why the anticipatory bail application was rejected.

Earlier on May 9, A delegation of the JD(S) led by former CM HD Kumaraswamy met with the Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and submitted a memorandum urging for an "impartial probe" into the case.

"We have submitted before the Governor all the developments that have taken place in this case till now. We requested him to urge the Central government to conduct a fair inquiry into this case. Where is the investigation going? What is Revanna's role in this? Why have they arrested Revanna? The state government is misusing the power. Where are the victims? Congress is saying there are more than 2900 victims, but where are they?" Kumaraswamy asked while speaking to reporters after meeting with the governor."