Prajwal Revanna's bail plea in rape case rejected by Bengaluru court

The Special People Representative Court rejected the bail plea of rape accused and suspended Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader Prajwal Revanna. He is accused in a case filed at Holenarasipura police station in Karnataka along with his father, HD Revanna. On May 31, Prajwal was arrested by a SIT shortly after he returned from Germany, where he had been staying since April 27, a day after polling in Hassan (PTI)

The 33-year-old is currently held in custody by a Special Investigation Team, which was set up to investigate allegations of his involvement in sex crimes. Explicit videos purportedly showing him surfaced shortly before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The ex-MP was arrested on May 31 soon after he returned from Germany where he was holed up after an investigation about the alleged sexual abuse by him was taken up by the Karnataka police.

"The cases of sexual abuse surfaced when pen drives containing explicit videos, allegedly involving Revanna, were circulated in Hassan just before the Lok Sabha polls on April 26. The JD-S suspended him from the party after these cases were filed against him.

On April 27, the day after the polls in Hassan, he departed for Germany. The Interpol then issued a 'Blue Corner Notice' at the request of the SIT through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to locate him.

Suraj Revanna, brother of former MP Prajwal Revanna, has also been arrested on charges of sexually abusing multiple women, according to police.

He was booked on Saturday for allegedly assaulting a party worker recently, under various sections of the IPC including “unnatural offences.”

Both Prajwal Revanna and Suraj Revanna are grandchildren of JD-S leader and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda.