Prajwal Revanna hit with fourth sex abuse case, ex-BJP MLA also named

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka Police has registered a fourth case of sexual harassment against Prajwal Revanna, former Janata Dal (Secular) MP from Hassan, according to news agency ANI. Revanna was already being investigated for three other counts of sexual assault and harassment. Prajwal Revanna: 4th sexual harassment FIR registered, former BJP MLA involved REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo(REUTERS)

Read more: JDS MLC Suraj Revanna, accused of sexually abusing man, remanded in CID custody till July 1

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Three others have also been implicated, including former BJP MLA from Hassan Preetham Gowda. Sources from the police told ANI that, Preetham Gowda, Kiran and Sharath were accused of sharing images that Prajwal Revanna recorded of sexually harassing a victim on video call.

While the other cases against Revanna are registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section for sexual assault, this one has been registered under stalking, sexual harassment, criminal intimidation of the victim and clandestine recording and sharing of images of the victim which come under IPC sections 354(A), 354(B), 354(D) 506 and 66(E) of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

The victim had filed a complaint that the recording of the sexual harassment had been shared by Prajwal Revanna, causing a loss of image and embarrassment for her and her family.

Read more: Former JDS MP Prajwal Revanna remanded to judicial custody till June 24 amidst rape allegations

Meanwhile, his elder brother, Suraj Revanna has also been arrested, under charges of allegedly sexually assaulting a male party worker. A case was registered against him on Saturday, under IPC sections 377, 342 and 506 at Holenarasipura police station in Hassan

The party worker had said in his complaint, according to ANI, that he was sexually assaulted by Suraj Revanna at his farmhouse on June 16.The victim has been taken to Bengaluru for a medical examination.

Read more: Who is Suraj Revanna, Prajwal's brother arrested for alleged 'unnatural offences'?

The JD(S) party worker also stated that he had first approached Revanna for a job, before he sexually assaulted him, while Revanna argued that the party worker's claims were false and he was attempting to extort Revanna for ₹5 crore, according to a report by LiveMint.