Who is Suraj Revanna, Prajwal's brother arrested for alleged 'unnatural offences'?

Janata Dal (Secular) leader Suraj Revanna, the brother of suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, was arrested Sunday on sexual assault charges based on a complaint filed by a party worker. Suraj Revanna's arrest came a day after he was booked under different sections of the IPC, including "unnatural offences", for allegedly sexually abusing a 27 year-old man a few days ago. Suraj Revanna (L), brother of Prajwal Revanna (R), arrested on "unnatural offences" charge.(X/@iSurajRevanna)

The complainant alleged that Suraj Revanna sexually abused him at his farmhouse in Ghannikada on June 16, charges that JD(S) leader has categorically refuted. Instead, he accused the complainant of attempting to extort money from him by threatening to lodge a false case of sexual assault against him.

According to the complaint, filed by Suraj’s aide HL Shivakumar, the JD(S) worker initially demanded ₹5 crore and later reduced the demand to ₹2 crore. Suraj's aide alleged that the the JD(S) worker had met Suraj six months ago and again in June, seeking a job. Suraj said that it won’t be possible for him to help the man get a job at present “but it might be considered in the future”, after which the man demanded ₹5 crore .

“I absolutely reject these allegations. They are part of a political conspiracy. An FIR has also been lodged against the complainant. Let the truth come out. I have faith in the law of the land,” Suraj Revanna said.

Who is Suraj Revanna?

Suraj Revanna, a member of the legislative council (MLC) in Karnataka, is the eldest son of Holenarasipur MLA HD Revanna and the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. The entire Revanna family has been embroiled in controversy after pen drives containing videos of Prajwal Revanna with different women surfaced in Hassan.

Prajwal Revanna arrested by the SIT at the Kempegowda International Airport, in Bengaluru on May 31 following his return from Germany where he was holed up after rape and intimidation cases were registered against him.

H D Revanna and his wife Bhavani are out on bail. They have been accused of kidnapping and keeping an alleged victim of their son Prajwal's sexual assaults.