 Who is Suraj Revanna, Prajwal's brother arrested for alleged 'unnatural offences'? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who is Suraj Revanna, Prajwal's brother arrested for alleged 'unnatural offences'?

ByHT News Desk
Jun 23, 2024 11:42 AM IST

JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna, brother of former MP Prajwal Revanna embroiled in sexual assault allegations, was arrested on Sunday for "unnatural offences".

Janata Dal (Secular) leader Suraj Revanna, the brother of suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, was arrested Sunday on sexual assault charges based on a complaint filed by a party worker. Suraj Revanna's arrest came a day after he was booked under different sections of the IPC, including "unnatural offences", for allegedly sexually abusing a 27 year-old man a few days ago.

Suraj Revanna (L), brother of Prajwal Revanna (R), arrested on "unnatural offences" charge.(X/@iSurajRevanna)
Suraj Revanna (L), brother of Prajwal Revanna (R), arrested on "unnatural offences" charge.(X/@iSurajRevanna)

The complainant alleged that Suraj Revanna sexually abused him at his farmhouse in Ghannikada on June 16, charges that JD(S) leader has categorically refuted. Instead, he accused the complainant of attempting to extort money from him by threatening to lodge a false case of sexual assault against him.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Read: ' 5 crore demand, sodomy at farm house': What 2 FIRs say in Suraj Revanna sexual assault row

According to the complaint, filed by Suraj’s aide HL Shivakumar, the JD(S) worker initially demanded 5 crore and later reduced the demand to 2 crore. Suraj's aide alleged that the the JD(S) worker had met Suraj six months ago and again in June, seeking a job. Suraj said that it won’t be possible for him to help the man get a job at present “but it might be considered in the future”, after which the man demanded 5 crore .

“I absolutely reject these allegations. They are part of a political conspiracy. An FIR has also been lodged against the complainant. Let the truth come out. I have faith in the law of the land,” Suraj Revanna said.

Who is Suraj Revanna?

Suraj Revanna, a member of the legislative council (MLC) in Karnataka, is the eldest son of Holenarasipur MLA HD Revanna and the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. The entire Revanna family has been embroiled in controversy after pen drives containing videos of Prajwal Revanna with different women surfaced in Hassan.

Prajwal Revanna arrested by the SIT at the Kempegowda International Airport, in Bengaluru on May 31 following his return from Germany where he was holed up after rape and intimidation cases were registered against him.

H D Revanna and his wife Bhavani are out on bail. They have been accused of kidnapping and keeping an alleged victim of their son Prajwal's sexual assaults.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / India News / Who is Suraj Revanna, Prajwal's brother arrested for alleged 'unnatural offences'?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On