 JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna booked in another case of sodomy
Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024
New Delhi
JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna booked in another case of sodomy

ByHT News Desk
Jun 25, 2024 10:01 PM IST

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Suraj Revanna's close aide.

A second case of sodomy has been registered against JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna on Tuesday at Holenarasipura police station in Hassan district, PTI reported.

Janata Dal (Secular) MLC Suraj Revanna after a medical test in Hassan on Sunday. (ANI)
Janata Dal (Secular) MLC Suraj Revanna after a medical test in Hassan on Sunday. (ANI)

The case was registered based on a complaint by Suraj Revanna's close aide.

"The process of registering the second FIR is on against Suraj Revanna," a senior police officer of Hassan told PTI.

Also Read | Prajwal Revanna hit with fourth sex abuse case, ex-BJP MLA also named

Notably, the complainant had earlier supported Revanna and had even filed a complaint on his behalf against the JD(S) worker, who had accused the MLC of unnatural sex.

The first case of sodomy was registered against Suraj on Saturday night. The next day, he was arrested and remanded to 14 days' judicial custody. On Monday, the court remanded him to eight days' police custody. The complainant had accused the MLC of sexually assaulting him at his farmhouse in Ghannikada on June 16.

Also Read | Who is Suraj Revanna, Prajwal's brother arrested for alleged 'unnatural offences'?

Suraj Revanna, the eldest son of Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna and grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, had categorically denied the first charge against him.

He had also alleged that the JD(S) worker had filed a "false complaint" in a bid to extort 5 crore from him.

The MLC is the elder brother of former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is also in police custody for allegedly sexually assaulting several women in Hassan and filming them.

Suraj and Prajwal’s parents, Revanna and Bhavani, are out on bail on charges of kidnapping a woman who had figured in one of the huge cache of explicit videos showing many women being sexually assaulted, allegedly by Prajwal.

Prajwal had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election as the NDA candidate as his party JD(S) formed an alliance with the BJP in September last year.

News / India News / JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna booked in another case of sodomy
New Delhi
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
