Court seeks CBI, ED reply on Michel bail

Delhi court on Thursday sought the responses of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) on two bail applications by alleged middleman Christian Michel, who was arrested in connection with the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam cases.

Special CBI judge Arvind Kumar issued notices to the probe agencies, and sought their responses by May 6, when the case will be heard next.

Michel, accused in a case of corruption filed by the CBI in relation to the scam and another case of money laundering filed by the ED, moved the bail applications through advocates Sriram Parakkat and Aljo Joseph, saying that no purpose was being served by keeping him in custody.

“The applicant has undergone almost 600 hours of custodial interrogation by both the agencies. As of today, the applicant has spent more than two years and four months, in addition to the period which he spent in Dubai jail,” he said in his application.

Special public prosecutor NK Matta and advocate DP Singh received the notice for ED and CBI respectively.

Michel, extradited from Dubai, was arrested by ED in December 2018.

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case by ED and CBI in the case. The other two are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.