Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Court sentences elderly man to 10-years jail for raping minor girl
india news

Court sentences elderly man to 10-years jail for raping minor girl

The judgement was based on the victim’s statement, medical report and statements of 14 witnesses, the prosecution added.
A court in Odisha sentenced a 67-year-old man to 10 years imprisonment for raping a minor girl.
Published on Jan 22, 2022 10:35 AM IST
PTI | , Baripada

A court in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district sentenced a 67-year-old man to 10 years imprisonment for raping a minor girl five years ago.

POCSO judge Sumita Jena on Friday also imposed a fine of 10,000 on Bhagamat Tudu, special public prosecutor Abhina Pattnaik said.

The court directed the State Legal Services Authority to pay 3 lakh to the rape survivor as compensation.

On September 20, 2017, the 10-year-old girl had gone to the forest for grazing of goats near her village in Bisoi block when Tudu raped her.

The judgement was based on the victim’s statement, medical report and statements of 14 witnesses, the prosecution added. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rape minor raped odisha news odisha
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP