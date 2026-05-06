Courtroom exchange row: CJI seeks report on viral Andhra Pradesh HC video

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant has sought a report from the Andhra Pradesh High Court administration on a controversial courtroom exchange that drew sharp criticism from the legal fraternity, even as HT has learnt that the direction to send an advocate to judicial custody was ultimately not given effect to following intervention by the high court Bar.

The incident occurred during the hearing of a petition challenging the issuance of an LoC and the impounding of a passport. (Andhra Pradesh High Court website)

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The episode, which unfolded before Justice Tarlada Rajasekhar Rao on Monday, triggered a wave of reactions on social media after a video of the proceedings surfaced, with several senior lawyers questioning the manner in which the hearing was conducted.

According to the video, while the court had orally directed that the advocate be taken into custody for 24 hours, the order was not executed after members of the High Court Bar Association stepped in, urging restraint. The matter was subsequently adjourned.

The incident occurred during the hearing of a petition challenging the issuance of a look out circular (LoC) and the impounding of a passport. During the course of the proceedings, the judge indicated that it was inclined to adjourn the matter to obtain a copy of a prior order in a similar case.

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{{^usCountry}} The exchange escalated when Justice Rao took exception to the conduct of the petitioner’s counsel, at one point remarking: “Have I decided to dismiss your writ petition?… Are you thinking you are a great senior advocate?...you don’t even have 10 years’ standing…Call the police. You go and file appeal.” The advocate, who appeared to be in discomfort, was seen apologising with folded hands and seeking the court’s indulgence. “Sorry...I am begging for your grace, your lordships,” the lawyer urged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The exchange escalated when Justice Rao took exception to the conduct of the petitioner’s counsel, at one point remarking: “Have I decided to dismiss your writ petition?… Are you thinking you are a great senior advocate?...you don’t even have 10 years’ standing…Call the police. You go and file appeal.” The advocate, who appeared to be in discomfort, was seen apologising with folded hands and seeking the court’s indulgence. “Sorry...I am begging for your grace, your lordships,” the lawyer urged. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} But the court went on to record in its order that the counsel had behaved “indolently” and directed the police to take him into custody for 24 hours, even as it asked other advocates present in the courtroom to identify themselves as witnesses to the conduct. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But the court went on to record in its order that the counsel had behaved “indolently” and directed the police to take him into custody for 24 hours, even as it asked other advocates present in the courtroom to identify themselves as witnesses to the conduct. {{/usCountry}}

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While the lawyer apologised repeatedly, the judge directed the lawyer to show up before the judicial registrar, adding that the lawyer should next stage a “dharna” along with the Bar against his order.

However, the direction did not translate into actual custody. People aware of the matter told HT that that following intervention by the Bar, the situation de-escalated and the order was not enforced.

The controversy has since snowballed, with prominent voices from the Bar flagging concerns over judicial conduct. Tagging the video of the proceedings, senior advocate Sanjay Hegde wrote on X: “This kind of behavior is simply not on. The bar must stand up.” Senior advocate Karuna Nundy questioned the basis of the direction, posting: “What on earth is this?!! Is there something we are missing, that this lawyer could actually be arrested?? The Bar is due a fuller report. To start with.”

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In a separate X post, Supreme Court lawyer and BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill added that “being a judge does not grant anyone the right or license to mistreat, humiliate or misbehave with any lawyer,” stressing that judicial office carries an expectation of dignity in conduct as much as in decisions.

The development has now also drawn the attention of the apex court, with the CJI seeking a report on the circumstances leading to the incident by the Wednesday evening, even as concerns continue to be raised about maintaining balance and mutual respect between the Bench and the Bar.

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