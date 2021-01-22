Covaxin well-tolerated: Phase 1 peer-review
New Delhi
Bharat Biotech Covaxin was well tolerated with no vaccine-related serious adverse events in a small group of volunteers, according to a peer review of the company’s phase 1 clinical trials published in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases on Friday.
“…BBV152(Covaxin) led to tolerable safety outcomes and enhanced immune responses… BBV152 induced binding and neutralising antibody responses that were similar to those induced by other SARS-CoV-2 inactivated vaccine candidates,” the study said, in line with the data preprint data released by the company.
Phase 1 clinical trials are mostly used to test safety of a vaccine and the effects of various doses and combinations. The company found that there was no significant difference in the highest dose it tested as compared to the lowest, making the case for the higher dose to be used.
The overall incidence of solicited local and systemic adverse events in this study was 14–21%. The most common adverse event was pain at the injection site, followed by headache, fatigue, and fever.
Between July 13 and 30, 2020, 827 participants were screened, of whom 375 participants were randomized equally to receive three vaccine formulations in groups of 100 each (doses were as 3ug with Algel-IMDG, 6ug with Algel-IMDG or 6ug with Algel) while the control group had 75 participants. Algel and Algel-IMDG refer to different kinds of adjuvants -- additives that are designed to enhance immune response.
The whole-virion inactivated virus vaccine has been made in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The vaccine is still in phase 3 trials -- where it is being tested in over 25,000 people for safety and efficacy -- but has been approved for emergency use. The other vaccine, Covishield, has safety and efficacy data from phase III trials.
Hundreds of thousands of people have already received it, and experts believe the controversy around Covaxin still not clearing adequate levels in trials may be contributing to hesitancy. On Thursday, centres administering Covishield showed over 75% turnout while in those with Covaxin, less than 30% turned up.
“13,000 volunteers have been successfully administered the 2nd dose in the phase 3 clinical trials of Covaxin. My heartfelt thanks to all of them for their pro-vaccine public health volunteerism,” said Suchitra Ella, joint managing director, Bharat Biotech International Ltd.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Short of attendance while pregnant, DU law student gets relief from top court
- The petitioner, had joined the 3-year law course at Law Centre-II of the Faculty of Law, Delhi University in August 2016. She was a married woman who attended the evening law course and successfully cleared three semesters. In the fourth semester, she became pregnant and could not attend classes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand CM announces ₹1 crore fund for welfare of orphans, street kids
- The child-friendly police station has been developed under an initiative by the state commission for protection of child rights and police to provide a friendly environment to the children on the streets to prevent them from stepping into the world of crime.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covaxin well-tolerated: Phase 1 peer-review
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong wants JPC to probe ‘security breach’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Local Body elections: Andhra govt, state poll panel at loggerheads
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Follow my father’s ideology... he’d never, ever give up on idea of India: Mehbooba Mufti
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elephant dies of burn injuries; two arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM talks to health workers to dispel fears over vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSY reshuffles cabinet to contain dissent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI books Cambridge Analytica over Facebook data theft
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Be factually correct, focus on quality: Nadda to BJP's social media cell in UP
- The BJP chief directed the volunteers to keep reminding people of the good work done by the state and central governments on social media since public memory was known to be short.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parakram Diwas: PM Modi pays tribute to Netaji on eve of his jayanti
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hold tractor rally outside Delhi, police tells farm leaders; farmers deny
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Sanctity lost': 5 things Narendra Singh Tomar said on farmers' protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal ramps up Covid-19 vaccination drive as state adds 406 new infections
- The state received its first consignment of Covaxin doses on Friday. Earlier Bengal had received two consignments of Covishield vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox