e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 184 trains have brought back over 2 lakh migrant workers to Uttar Pradesh: Top state official

184 trains have brought back over 2 lakh migrant workers to Uttar Pradesh: Top state official

Fifty-five more trains will arrive in Uttar Pradesh today with migrant workers from across the country, news agency ANI reported.

india Updated: May 11, 2020 15:36 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
A migrant workers sits inside a special train to return to Agra in Uttar Pradesh state during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of new coronavirus.
A migrant workers sits inside a special train to return to Agra in Uttar Pradesh state during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of new coronavirus. (AP)
         

In a bid to safely repatriate stranded migrant workers to their native places in Uttar Pradesh, the Ministry of Railways has operated 184 trains amid the Covid-19 lockdown and has brought 2.26 lakh migrant workers from across the country, Additional chief secretary (Home), Uttar Pradesh, Awanish Awasthi told reporters on Monday.

Fifty-five more trains will arrive in Uttar Pradesh today with migrant workers from across the country, news agency ANI reported.

“Around 1 lakh migrant workers have returned by their own conveyance,” Awasthi said.

Since May 1, the railway ministry has operated more than 400 ‘Shramik’ special trains to repatriate migrants workers to their native places amid the coronavirus lockdown.  

This comes on a day when the Ministry of Railways issued revised guidelines for ‘Shramik’ special trains on Monday. The ministry has decided to increase the capacity of these special trains from existing 1,200 to over 1,700. As per the guidelines, the capacity of these trains should equal the number of sleeper berths.

The Union Home Ministry asked all the states and union territories to cooperate with the railways ministry in running more ‘Shramik’ special trains for the repatriation of migrant workers.

Also read: Train ticket booking opens, cheaper gold bond - 4 things launched on May 11

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, in a letter to states, said, “I urge upon you all to allow receiving of all Shramik special trains without any hindrance and facilitate faster movement of stranded migrant workers to their native places”.

Bhalla also urged states and union territories to ensure that migrant workers do not resort to walking on roads, rail tracks and make use of the special railway services. 

tags
top news
‘Understand their need to go home’: PM Modi speaks about migrants
‘Understand their need to go home’: PM Modi speaks about migrants
India draws up Rs 1 billion Covid-19 medical assistance plan, targets 90 countries
India draws up Rs 1 billion Covid-19 medical assistance plan, targets 90 countries
Railways revises guidelines for ‘Shramik’ trains, allows more passengers
Railways revises guidelines for ‘Shramik’ trains, allows more passengers
Will be careful: Ikea after video of woman masturbating at China store goes viral
Will be careful: Ikea after video of woman masturbating at China store goes viral
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
You can now get the Apple iPhone SE 2020 for Rs 38,900
You can now get the Apple iPhone SE 2020 for Rs 38,900
New Suzuki Swift facelift revealed in leaked documents
New Suzuki Swift facelift revealed in leaked documents
Vande Bharat: Stranded Indians from US, UK, Malaysia, Philippines brought back
Vande Bharat: Stranded Indians from US, UK, Malaysia, Philippines brought back
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In