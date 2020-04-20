Covid-19: 3 each die in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, infections spike

india

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 15:19 IST

Andhra Pradesh continues to report a sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 cases with every passing day despite a strict lockdown in force.

In the last 24 hours, the state registered three deaths and 75 new cases of Covid-19, taking the death toll to 20 and total number of infections to 722, an official bulletin from the state medical and health department on Monday afternoon said. It is the highest number of positive cases in a 24-hoiur span in the state.

The three casualties were spread across Anantapur, Kurnool and Krishna. Earlier, too, there was a death reported from Kurnool on Saturday night.

Among the 75 new cases that were reported in the last 24 hours, 25 cases were reported from Chittoor, 20 from Guntur and 16 from Kurnool, besides five from Krishna, four from Anantapur, three from Kadapa and two from East Godavari.

The bulletin claimed that so far 92 people have been discharged from hospitals after they were completely cured of Covid-19. “Setting aside 20 deaths, there are at present 610 active cases in the state,” the bulletin said.

Telangana also reported three deaths and 18 new cases as on Sunday night. At last count, the state had reported 858 positive cases. Though health department officials have not disclosed any details of the deceased, one of them is said to be an infant less than two months old.

An official familiar with the development said the baby boy, who was born on February 23 in a shepherd’s family of Renivatla village of Maddur block in Narayanpet district, was brought to Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad with high fever and cold on April 11.

After the boy tested positive for Covid-19, he was immediately shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad where he died on Sunday. The infant’s parents, who did not have any primary contacts with any Covid-19 patient till now, have been kept in quarantine.

The staff and the doctors who had treated the baby at the Niloufer hospital have also been quarantined for precaution.