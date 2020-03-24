Covid-19: 90% of India’s population under lockdown as govt imposes stringent curbs

india

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 15:45 IST

Over a billion people, or nearly 90 per cent of the Indian population, reside in areas under lockdown as the country imposes unprecedented measures, including stringent travel restrictions, to stop the spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19, according to 2011 Census data.

All districts in as many as 32 states and Union Territories (UTs) have completely shut down as of Tuesday afternoon, barring the delivery of essential services. This means people in 560 districts are confined to their homes. Of the 1.2 billion Indians, 896 million (or almost three out of four Indians) live in these 32 states and UTs, according to the Census figures.

Then there are three states - Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha - where some areas have been closed down. In Lakshadweep, there are restrictions on certain activities.

More on Covid-19:

• Your guide to staying safe

• What you need to know today

• How difficult it is to maintain 1-metre distance

• How coronavirus is different from seasonal flu and common cold

Odisha announced on Tuesday that all of its 30 districts will be completely shut down from midnight, effectively taking the number of states and UTs to 33 and the total people under lockdown to 938 million.

Additionally, in Uttar Pradesh, 16 districts, which have a combined population of 66 million, are in lockdown. This is a third of the state’s total population of about 200 million.

In Madhya Pradesh, restrictions have been imposed in 37 districts and a curfew in two. These districts are home to 57 million people, which is nearly 80% of the state’s population of 73 million.

All put together, there are over one billion people residing in over 600 Indian districts under lockdown. In other words, that’s nine out of 10 Indians (87.7% to be precise).

India has suspended domestic flights as well as passenger services of the railways till March 31, widening curbs amid the public health emergency. International flight operations have been stopped on March 22, and the restriction will remain in place for seven days.

There are restrictions on traffic movements, and people not following orders are being booked.

However, people discharging essential services, such as medical facilities, are exempt.

According to data published by the Ministry of Health, the Sars-Cov-2 virus, which causes the Covid-19 disease with flu-like symptoms, has infected at least 492 and killed nine people in India.