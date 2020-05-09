Covid-19: Amid pandemic, snapped internet services in Kashmir irk professionals, students

india

Mobile internet connectivity across all 10 districts in the Kashmir Valley has been suspended for four days amid coronavirus disease (Covid-19) lockdown restrictions, impeding the work-from-home (WFH) regimen of professionals and students attending online classes.

On Wednesday, the Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Union Territory (UT) authorities suspended mobile services during an encounter in which security forces killed Hizbul Mujahideen’s chief operational commander Riyaz Ahmad Naikoo at Beighpora in south Kashmir.

Protests had erupted in Pulwama when the encounter was underway, prompting the authorities to suspend all mobile services -- except postpaid Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited connectivity – across the Valley. Although mobile call services were restored on Saturday,internet connectivity remained suspended.

Employees of software development companies, who have been struggling with slow internet speeds since January, are among the worst hit.

“Most of my team members have been working from home due to the ongoing lockdown restrictions. But the suspension of mobile internet services has disrupted their work. How can they work from home?” asked Majid Ahmad, a Srinagar-based administrator of a software development firm.

The J&K administration restored 2G mobile internet connectivity in January after a Supreme Court order, as normal life in the Kashmir Valley was paralysed after the Centre revoked the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 and split it into two Union territories -- J&K and Ladakh.

The administration has ignored growing demands for 4G mobile internet connectivity and only allowed 2G as a stop-gap arrangement.

“I was out of Kashmir last time when the mobile internet connectivity was suspended. Now, I’m stuck here for the past two months because of the lockdown. I’m feeling helpless,” said Gowhar Ahmad, who works for an international development agency.

“The suspension of internet defeats the WFH concept ...{which is } being promoted across the world amid the Covid-19 outbreak,” he added.

Mohammad Asim, an engineering student who returned home from Uttar Pradesh after his college closed due to Covid-19 outbreak, cannot attend online classes because of the suspension of mobile internet connectivity.

“Earlier, slow connectivity was a challenge. Now, there is no connectivity at all. How can I attend my online classes with zero connectivity?” he asked.

A resident of Srinagar’s Old City, who didn’t wish to be named, said the UT administration should have suspended mobile internet connectivity only in areas such as Pulwama where protests erupted.

“Why have the authorities put the entire population in Kashmir Valley at such an inconvenience amid the lockdown restrictions?” he asked.

Pandurang K Pole, divisional commissioner, Kashmir, said the authorities had been compelled to suspend mobile internet connectivity because a spurt of violence in the valley. “Mobile internet connectivity has been suspended as a precautionary measure for a temporary period. We’ll restore it soon,” he said.