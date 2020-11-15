Covid-19: As nationwide tally fall, top 10 states reporting maximum number of daily cases

india

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 11:59 IST

India has been witnessing a decline in the Covid-19 cases for the last few weeks, but there are 10 states and union territories (UTs) are still reporting the maximum number of daily cases. These include the national capital Delhi which is witnessing the third wave of the coronavirus disease outbreak.

As of Saturday morning, India’s total caseload stood at 88,14,579. The death toll climbed to 1,29,635 with the viral disease claiming 447 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country.

Here are the top 10 states and UTs reporting maximum Covid-19 cases:

Delhi

On Saturday evening, the national capital reported as many as 7,340 Covid-19 cases in a day taking the infection tally to over 4.82 lakh on Saturday, while 96 more fatalities during the same period pushed the death toll in the city to 7,519. Delhi continues to witness the worst wave of the virus yet.

On Wednesday, the city had reported its highest single-day spike so far with 8,593 cases. On November 12, the number of fatalities was 104 which was the highest in over five months.

Kerala

Once hailed for successfully controlling the virus, the southern state of India is reporting the maximum number of cases in the state. On Saturday, Kerala reported as many as 6,357 new Covid-19 cases and 26 deaths. The Covid-19 caseload is currently at over 5.20 lakh while the death toll stood at 1,848.

Maharashtra

Among the worst-affected states, Maharashtra has 17,44,698 total cases of Covid-19 infections as of Saturday. The death toll stood at 45,914.

It reported 4,237 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday and more than 100 others succumbed to the disease.

For the last 40 days, the Covid-19 cases have been falling in the state. However, the experts have warned that Maharashtra may witness the third wave if people in the state fail to follow the precautionary measures.

West Bengal

West Bengal’s Covid-19 tally rose to 4,28,498 on Saturday as 3,823 more people tested positive for the infection. The state’s death toll was pushed to 7,610 after fifty-three more people succumbed to the infection.

In a positive development, the state reported a record number of recoveries as 4,479 people were cured of the disease. West Bengal’s recovery count now stands to 3,90,096 and 30,792 active coronavirus cases.

Haryana

Haryana reported 2,118 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday. The state’s Covid-19 caseload has reached 1,97,917, while the number of fatalities is at 2,011. The districts that are reporting the highest number of infections include Faridabad (621), Gurgaon (504) and Hisar (196).

Uttar Pradesh

After reporting a daily average of more than 5,000 cases in the last few months, Uttar Pradesh’s positivity rate has declined. However, it is still among the states reporting the maximum number of cases across the country.

On Saturday, it reported 2,361 new Covid-19 cases, taking the active case count to 23,367. While the death toll stood at 7,354.

Rajasthan

The deadly coronavirus claimed 12 more lives and infected 2,162 people in Rajasthan on Saturday. With this, the total number of deaths increased to 2,056 and positive cases to 2,23,633 in the state with active cases on the day being 18,053.

Among the worst affected cities in Rajasthan are Ajmer, Jodhpur, Jaipur and Udaipur.

Karnataka

Karnataka was also among the worst-hit states by Covid-19. At the peak of the Covid-19 infection, the state was recording an average of 10,000 cases daily. The number has now dropped to around 2,000. However it is still among the highest.

On Saturday, Karnataka reported 2,154 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday taking the total count of cases in the state to 8,60,082. The death toll was at 11,508.

Tamil Nadu

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu reported 1,912 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths, pushing the cumulative tally of infections to over 7.56 lakh and total fatalities to 11,466. With the addition of the fresh infections, the caseload has gone up to 7,56,372.

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,657 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 8,52,955 on Saturday. The total figure includes 19,757 active cases and 8,26,344 recoveries.

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus in the state stands at 6,854.