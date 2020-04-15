e-paper
Home / India News / Covid-19: Assam becomes first state to import PPE kits directly from China

Covid-19: Assam becomes first state to import PPE kits directly from China

A cargo plane carrying 50,000 personal protective kits ( PPE) kits from Guangzhou landed in Guwahati late Wednesday

india Updated: Apr 15, 2020 22:26 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the Guwahati airport Wednesday evening to receive the consignment of PPEs from China.
Assam on Wednesday became the first state in the country to directly import personal protective equipment (PPE) kits from China to beef up stock of the commodity needed to combat Covid-19.

A cargo plane carrying 50,000 PPE kits from Guangzhou in China landed at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati on Wednesday evening after a five hour direct flight.

“Indian government as well as many countries across the world has been procuring PPE kits from China. We are the first state government to import the kits directly from China,” Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said after receiving the cargo at the airport.

“This has removed a big hurdle for us as we were buying PPE kits in small numbers are there was a worry about their continued availability. We will soon distribute these kits to our healthcare workers,” he added.

Prior to arrival of the PPE kits from China, Assam had a stock of nearly one lakh kits. The state government plans to keep an available stock of two lakh PPE kits and keep replenishing it as and when it gets depleted.

Assam has 32 positive cases Covid-19 as on Wednesday. While 29 are recovering in various hospitals, two have been discharged and one has died.

