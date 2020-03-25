e-paper
Home / India News / Covid-19 awareness: DD, AIR to air special bulletins

Covid-19 awareness: DD, AIR to air special bulletins

india Updated: Mar 25, 2020 00:31 IST
New Delhi: Public service broadcasters Doordarshan (DD) and All India Radio (AIR) will air special bulletins on the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak while other programmes and services like the ones meant for other countries will be put on the back burner.

According to a plan devised by Prasar Bharati, which oversees DD and AIR’s functioning, the bulletins will be telecast live on the AIR, DD National, DD News, and DD .

DD News and DD India will also have bilingual hour-long morning and evening shows in Hindi and English dedicated to the outbreak. The slots will be widely advertised. A “good news segment” will be focussed on recoveries and fight back against the virus.

Channels like DD Bharati, DD Kisan, DD Sports will no longer have live shows. DD Urdu will simulcast DD News, according to the plan.

Regional channels will have a mix of programmes, which would include the ones being telecast nationally and those relevant to particular regions and states.

“It is important for the public broadcaster to disseminate accurate information, keep the mood positive and also counter misinformation. As most stations are working below normal strength, it is a challenge,” said an official.

DD and the AIR are functioning with reduced manpower in view of measures put in place across the country to halt the spread of the pandemic.

