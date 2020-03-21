Covid-19: Bengal records third case after woman tests positive

india

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 10:01 IST

A woman aged around 23 years was detected with coronavirus in West Bengal taking the total number of positive cases to three.

The woman returned from Scotland on Friday. She is now admitted in the ID hospital.

According to Ajay Chakraborty, director of Health services in the state, she landed in Mumbai. She then took a domestic flight to Kolkata. From the airport she directly went to the hospital as she had symptoms.

“She didn’t hide anything and told the airport authorities about her travel history. She had symptoms and insisted that she needs to get admitted,” said Chakraborty.

She is a resident of Habra in North 24 Parganas.

Bengal’s first positive case is an 18-year-old resident of Kolkata who had returned from London. He tested positive on March 17.

A 22-year-old man, a resident of south Kolkata who had also returned from London, became the second person to test positive on March 19.

Follow live updates here.

The two men are said to have roamed around freely before they tested positive for coronavirus. The conduct of the two men have raised fears of a rise in infections among their chain of contacts.

Earlier this week, the West Bengal government invoked provisions of Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, created a fund of Rs 200 crore and extended the closure of schools, colleges and universities till April 15 among a slew of new measures to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus in the state.