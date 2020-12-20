Covid-19 caseload highest in these 5 Indian states 

india

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 14:09 IST

Indian states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala continued to remain at top with the highest number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases recorded till date, while the country’s infection tally crossed the 10 million mark on Saturday, according to the health ministry.

A total of 26,624 cases and 341 deaths were reported in India in 24 hours, according to the health ministry dashboard on Sunday morning. As many as 95,804,02 people have recovered and 145,477 have died due to the virus in the country.

Here is a list of states with the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India:

Maharashtra

Maharashtra has recorded 1,892,707 cases of coronavirus till date. The country has seen a total of 1,45,477 deaths due to the disease and 48,648 out of that are from Maharashtra. Meanwhile, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said he is not in favour of night curfew or another lockdown in Maharashtra and added that coronavirus was under control in the state. He also said that wearing masks should be made mandatory in the state for the next six months.

Andhra Pradesh

As many as four deaths and 479 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours, according to a media bulletin released by the government on Sunday. The total number of infections in the state has risen to 8,78,285. Out of the total positive cases, 4,355 are active and with 497 patients being discharged, the total discharged count reached 8,66,856.

Karnataka

Karnataka’s Covid-19 infection tally reached 908,275 after 1,152 new cases and 15 fresh fatalities were recorded in the state on Saturday. As many as 12,004 people have succumbed due to the lethal infection in Karnataka.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reported 1,127 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Saturday. According to a bulletin released by the state health department, 1,202 more people have recovered from the disease taking the count of those recovered to 7,84,117. With 14 more fatalities reported, the death toll in the state has risen to 11,968.

Kerala

Kerala reported the maximum number of new cases in the country today with 6,293 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases in the state stands at 60,396, while 6,36,814 patients have recovered from the viral infection so far. The death toll in the state reached 2,786.

