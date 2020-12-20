e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India records 26,624 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate peaks to 95.46%

India records 26,624 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate peaks to 95.46%

The health ministry informed that 33 states and Union territories have less than 20,000 active Covid-19 cases while Kerala and Maharashtra are the major contributors to the caseload.

india Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 11:47 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan has said that the growth of coronavirus disease in India has dropped to 2 per cent and its case fatality rate is amongst the lowest in the world at 1.45 per cent.
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan has said that the growth of coronavirus disease in India has dropped to 2 per cent and its case fatality rate is amongst the lowest in the world at 1.45 per cent.(Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
         

India recorded 26,624 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), 341 related deaths and 29,690 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry data showed on Sunday morning. The new infections took the country’s tally to 10,031,223 and it now has an active caseload of 305,344 with total recoveries at 9,580,402 and deaths at 145,477. The country crossed the grim milestone of 10 million Covid-19 cases on Friday.

Click here for complete coverage of Covid-19

The health ministry informed that 33 states and Union territories have less than 20,000 active Covid-19 cases while Kerala and Maharashtra are the major contributors to the caseload. Together these states account for 40 per cent of total active coronavirus disease cases in India. India has been recording less than 30,000 cases for a week now.

While India is the second worst-hit country by the pandemic after the United States, it has also recorded the most number of recoveries and has a low fatality rate. Union health minister Harsh Vardhan has said that the growth of coronavirus disease in India has dropped to 2 per cent and its case fatality rate is amongst the lowest in the world at 1.45 per cent with recovery rate peaking to 95.46 per cent.

Over 16,11,98,195 samples have been tested for Covid-19, out of which 11,07,681 tests were conducted on Saturday, as per the official data.

 

Harsh Vardhan also said that despite the festival season in October and November, India did not observe any new surge due to comprehensive testing, tracking and treatment policy implemented on the ground. The health minister asserted the need for an ‘expeditious vaccination drive’ to inoculate the target population of around 300 million. He was speaking during the 22nd meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on Saturday.

tags
top news
Nepal’s PM Oli springs a surprise on detractors, dissolves Parliament
Nepal’s PM Oli springs a surprise on detractors, dissolves Parliament
India’s active caseload falls to 3.09% of positive Covid cases: Govt data
India’s active caseload falls to 3.09% of positive Covid cases: Govt data
LIVE: India records 26,624 new Covid-19 cases, 341 deaths in 24 hours
LIVE: India records 26,624 new Covid-19 cases, 341 deaths in 24 hours
PM Modi pays tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj
PM Modi pays tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj
Protests not affiliated to any party: Farmers’ union to PM Modi, Tomar
Protests not affiliated to any party: Farmers’ union to PM Modi, Tomar
Sonia’s letter to Uddhav result of lack of communication within Cong: NCP
Sonia’s letter to Uddhav result of lack of communication within Cong: NCP
‘Stop bullying’: Beijing slams US blacklisting of Chinese companies
‘Stop bullying’: Beijing slams US blacklisting of Chinese companies
Watch: Farmer celebrates son’s birthday at Ghazipur border amid protest
Watch: Farmer celebrates son’s birthday at Ghazipur border amid protest
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In