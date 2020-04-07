Covid-19: Cluster containment showing results, says govt as 354 more test positive

india

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 17:00 IST

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country has risen to 4,421 with 354 new cases since Monday, the Union health ministry said Tuesday.

The virus has claimed eight live since Monday.

At the daily briefing, joint secretary, health Ministry Lav Agarwal said the government’s cluster management programme to contain the spread of coronavirus in hotspots is paying off.

“Government has been adopting a strategy for cluster containment and for outbreaks that are amenable to management. This strategy is producing positive results, especially in Agra, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Pathanamthitta, Bhilwara and East Delh,” Aggarwal said.

Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district has particularly been in the news for its ‘ruthless containment’ model. The district which was once among the 10 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) hot spots in the country, before a three-pronged attack that involved isolating the district, a screening strategy in city and rural areas and quarantine and isolation wards followed by monitoring mechanism for rural areas allowed the government to get a grip on the spread of coronavirus.

Aggarwal also cited an ICMR study to underline that failure to practise social distancing could extract a very high price.

“A recent ICMR study shows that if one Covid-19 patient does not follow lockdown orders or practice social distancing, then the patient can infect 406 people in 30 days,” he said.

As part of the government’s efforts to boost medical facilities, the railways have prepared 40,000 isolation beds in 2,500 coaches.

“Indian Railways has prepared 40,000 isolation beds in 2,500 coaches. They are making 375 isolation beds daily and this is going on across 133 locations across the country,” Agarwal said.