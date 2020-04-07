e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19: Cluster containment showing results, says govt as 354 more test positive

Covid-19: Cluster containment showing results, says govt as 354 more test positive

The government said its strategy of cluster containment for Covid-19 hotspots is showing positive results.

india Updated: Apr 07, 2020 17:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Neew Delhi
Lav Agarwal, Join Secretary, Health Ministry at the government’s daily briefing in Delhi on Tuesday.
Lav Agarwal, Join Secretary, Health Ministry at the government’s daily briefing in Delhi on Tuesday.(ANI)
         

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country has risen to 4,421 with 354 new cases since Monday, the Union health ministry said Tuesday.

The virus has claimed eight live since Monday.

At the daily briefing, joint secretary, health Ministry Lav Agarwal said the government’s cluster management programme to contain the spread of coronavirus in hotspots is paying off.

“Government has been adopting a strategy for cluster containment and for outbreaks that are amenable to management. This strategy is producing positive results, especially in Agra, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Pathanamthitta, Bhilwara and East Delh,” Aggarwal said.

Follow coronavirus live updates here.

Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district has particularly been in the news for its ‘ruthless containment’ model. The district which was once among the 10 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) hot spots in the country, before a three-pronged attack that involved isolating the district, a screening strategy in city and rural areas and quarantine and isolation wards followed by monitoring mechanism for rural areas allowed the government to get a grip on the spread of coronavirus.

Aggarwal also cited an ICMR study to underline that failure to practise social distancing could extract a very high price.

“A recent ICMR study shows that if one Covid-19 patient does not follow lockdown orders or practice social distancing, then the patient can infect 406 people in 30 days,” he said.

As part of the government’s efforts to boost medical facilities, the railways have prepared 40,000 isolation beds in 2,500 coaches.

“Indian Railways has prepared 40,000 isolation beds in 2,500 coaches. They are making 375 isolation beds daily and this is going on across 133 locations across the country,” Agarwal said.

top news
In PM Modi’s hydroxychloroquine export order, a Covid-19 message to the world
In PM Modi’s hydroxychloroquine export order, a Covid-19 message to the world
Expect a slow return to a new normal: Officials on Covid-19 lockdown
Expect a slow return to a new normal: Officials on Covid-19 lockdown
In Sonia Gandhi’s 5 tips to fight Covid-19, one is about PM CARES Fund
In Sonia Gandhi’s 5 tips to fight Covid-19, one is about PM CARES Fund
23 new Covid-19 cases with Tablighi Jamaat link in Haryana push count to 119
23 new Covid-19 cases with Tablighi Jamaat link in Haryana push count to 119
Assam MLA arrested for spreading false Covid-19 info: Police
Assam MLA arrested for spreading false Covid-19 info: Police
Gavaskar reveals how Dhoni, Kohli’s ‘simple gestures’ created team spirit
Gavaskar reveals how Dhoni, Kohli’s ‘simple gestures’ created team spirit
Maruti, India’s largest car maker opens larger heart, feeds Haryana villages
Maruti, India’s largest car maker opens larger heart, feeds Haryana villages
Covid-19: WhatsApp limits message forwarding to one chat at a time
Covid-19: WhatsApp limits message forwarding to one chat at a time
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakDonald TrumpBoris JohnsonVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news