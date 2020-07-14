Covid-19: Complete lockdown in Bihar from July 16-31

patna

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 16:21 IST

The Crisis Management Group (CMG) of Bihar, which is headed by chief secretary Deepak Kumar, has decided to reimpose lockdown restrictions in the state from July 16 until 31 because of a recent spike in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases.

Bihar has reported 18,853 Covid-19 positive cases to date, including 1,432 fresh ones on Tuesday.

The state has recorded 4,523 new Covid-19 positive cases over the past four days amid the recovery rate from the viral infection is at 70.97%.

The CMG has decided to reimpose lockdown restrictions at all headquarters, starting from the state capital Patna to block level.

The rural areas have been kept out of the purview of the fresh lockdown restrictions.

No public transport would be allowed to ply in areas falling under fresh lockdown norms, but there would be no bar on construction activities, state officials said.

Air and rail travel have been allowed to continue and offices, banks, and other offices would function with minimal staff strength, they added.

Restaurants would not be allowed to operate, except for takeaway and home deliveries.

Medical shops, grocery shops, and other essential services would remain open like the previous lockdown norms.

Last week, the CMG had empowered the districts to take a call on the reimposition of lockdown restrictions while assessing the pandemic-related ground realities.